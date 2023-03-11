Left Menu

Union Health Secy writes to States, UTs over rising H1N1, H3N2 cases

In the letter Bhushan said that it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promoting early reporting of symptoms, and limiting the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 15:43 IST
Union Health Secy writes to States, UTs over rising H1N1, H3N2 cases
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the States and Union Territories on Saturday expressed his concerns over the rising trend in other Influenza-like Illnesses & Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some States/UTs across the country. In the letter Bhushan said that it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promoting early reporting of symptoms, and limiting the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness.

"In the present season, a variety of weather conditions and behavioural reasons (like less than adequate attention to personal hygiene, sneezing and coughing without proper protection in close proximity of other people, closed indoor gatherings of people, etc.) make the environment conducive to the circulation of a number of viral respiratory pathogens like Influenza A (H1N1, H3N2 etc.), Adenoviruses, etc," said Bhushan in the letter. He added that special care should be taken in the case of young children, old age people and people suffering from co-morbidities who are particularly at risk and vulnerable to H1N1, H3N2, Adenoviruses, etc.

Bhushan also added that the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed. "Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said.

"In order to limit transmission of these diseases, it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promoting early reporting of symptoms, and limiting the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness," Bhushan mentioned in his letter. Bhushan also instructed the States/District Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) units to monitor the proportion of SARI cases among all ILI& SARI cases in their respective areas, and refer the sufficient number of samples for testing for Influenza, SARS-COV-2 and Adenovirus.

"It would also be useful to take a stock of hospital preparedness including drugs, medical equipment, medical oxygen, etc., capacity building of human resources on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage against COVID-19 and Influenza," added Bhushan. Finally, Bhushan added that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will continue to closely follow the evolving situation and shall provide all required assistance if needed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023