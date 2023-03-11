Left Menu

Godrej Industries plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 15:50 IST
Godrej Industries plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Industries, part of Godrej Group, plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an issue of bonds on a private placement basis.

''The management committee of the board of directors of the company has on March 10, 2023, inter alia, approved the placement memorandum/ information memorandum for issuance of up to one lakh rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) having face value of Rs one lakh only each, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis,'' said Godrej Industries in a late-night regulatory filing on Friday.

The issue has been divided into two tranches of 25,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

Each series will have an aggregate nominal value of up to Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 250 crore aggregating up to Rs 500 crore.

Godrej Industries operates in the businesses of Oleochemicals, surfactants, finance & investments and estate management.

It has substantial interests in several industries, including property development, oil palm plantation, animal feeds and agri-products, poultry, personal care and household care, etc., through its subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023