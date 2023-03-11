"Sexually assaulted by my father when I was child": DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday narrated her childhood ordeal and said that she was sexually assaulted by her father when she was a child. Maliwal took cognizance of viral videos of harassment on Holi and said the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police to probe the videos and nab the perpetrators.

Speaking to media persons, Maliwal said, "I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed." "A video went viral on the internet where some men were applying Holi colours to a Japanese woman, she was feeling harassed, molested and screaming for help. Those men did not stop. We are issuing a notice to Delhi Police. Those men should be identified and put behind jail," said the DCW chief.

Meanwhile, in relief for Swati Maliwal in a corruption case, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the proceedings against her till the next date of hearing. Maliwal had challenged the charges framed against her by the trial court in December 2022 under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

The DCW chief is alleged to have abused her official position by illegally appointing acquaintances between August 2015 and 2016. Senior advocate Rebbeca John, appearing for Maliwal, submitted that there are no allegations of her receiving any pecuniary advantage in lieu of the appointment in question.

Last year, the trial court had framed charges against Swati Maliwal, Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick. It had said there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused. This case was filed on the complaint of BJP leader Barkha Shukla Singh, a former DCW chief who was also attached to the Anti-corruption Branch in 2016. After an initial inquiry, an FIR was registered in the matter.

It was alleged that a total of 87 appointments were made between August 6, 2015 and August 1, 2016. It was alleged by the agency that of the 87 persons appointed, 20 were found to be associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)

