JK Service Selection Board aspirants protest against hiring of 'blacklisted' company

The company has been hired by the JKSSB for conducting the computer-based tests of Junior Engineer and Senior Inspector posts.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:25 IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti also joins the protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) aspirants on Saturday took out a candle march protesting against the board for allowing a blacklisted company, Aptech Limited to conduct its various examinations. The company has been hired by the JKSSB for conducting the computer-based tests of Junior Engineer and Senior Inspector posts.

The protestors alleged that the authorities are putting their career at stake by allowing a blacklisted company to take examinations. People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti who also joined the protest today, while talking to the media asked for the cancellation of the exams.

"The exam must be canceled, Aptech is a blacklisted company. There must be a probe by IT and those who're involved in this must be punished. Senior officers are involved in this and they're in Delhi right now. Government must take action," she said. However, JKSSB chairman Rajesh Sharma on Friday said that there will be no compromise on transparency and merit.

"The board is very much aware of your concerns and all efforts will be made to conduct exams in a fair, transparent, and secure manner. Do not pay heed to rumor mongers and those with ulterior motives, who are only here to disrupt the processes," Sharma said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

