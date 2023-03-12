Left Menu

Erode bypoll win shows confidence of people in DMK govt: CM Stalin

"The victory of DMK alliance victory in the Erode bypolls had shown the confidence the people had in the state govt, " Stalin said.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:45 IST
Erode bypoll win shows confidence of people in DMK govt: CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin (Photo credit: Stalin twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI):Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the victory of DMK alliance in the recenlty held Erode bypolls had shown the confidence people had in the ruling government. "The victory of DMK alliance victory in the Erode bypolls had shown the confidence the people had in the state govt, " Stalin said.

CM Stalin was addressing weavers thanks giving ceremony at Karumathpatti on the outskirts of Coimbatore for providing 100 units of free electricity to weavers in Tamil nadu. CM said that Tamil Nadu is a well developed state for industrial development which is giving job opportunities to people from all states.

"DMK govt is our govt and people's government," he said. Adding further he promised that a New textile park will be set up in Western Tamil Nadu.

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) retained the Erode East by-poll segment with an emphatic win against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK. After the results, MK Stalin said, "It's a big victory for UPA Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East Assembly byelection. I would like to thank the people on behalf of the DMK party who voted for our alliance candidate."

The voting in all these assembly constituencies was held on February 27. In Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly bypolls, a total of 77 candidates across political affiliations were vying for the prized assembly constituency. The byelection was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa earlier this year. Thirumahan, son of Elangovan, died of a cardiac arrest on January 04 at the age of 46.

Erode recorded 74 per cent voting when it went to the polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023