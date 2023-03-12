Maha: Rupture in fuel pipeline following fire plugged after 48 hours in Thane

The rupture in a fuel pipeline in Shil area of Maharashtra's Thane district post a fire that had claimed the life of one person has been repaired after 48 hours, a civic official said on Sunday.

The 18-inch line, from Mumbai to Manmad in Nashik district, which started leaking after fire in an underground cable and subsequent explosion, was restored by at least half a dozen agencies working together, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''The fire was initially contained, after which the smoke was stopped at 6am on Sunday. The supply in the line has been restored now. It transports diesel of BPCL,'' he said.

A 35-year-old man was charred to death and another one got injured after the fire broke out in underground power cables and engulfed the tyre shop around 6.30 am on Friday.

District Collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had told reporters an inquiry has been instituted into the incident to ensure there is no recurrence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)