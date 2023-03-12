Army rescues 370 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim

The Indian Army in collaboration with Civil Police and Administration has rescued 370 tourists, stranded due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim on Saturday, according to an official statement. The tourists were returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake when about 100 vehicles got stuck in the heavy snowfall, it said.

Troops of Trishakti Corps in collaboration with Civil Police and Administration launched a rescue mission 'OPERATION HIMRAHAT,' which continued through late night on March 11, the statement said. According to the statement, the tourists were moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals.

Detailed coordination was done with General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) for road opening in the morning, the statement said. In the morning, on March 12, the road opening was taken up with assistance of GREF dozers. By 9 am, the road was cleared to enable movement of the vehicles to Gangtok, it said.

The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions and ensured early clearance of road to enable move of vehicles to Gangtok, the statement said. The stranded tourists and Civil Administration of Sikkim expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army, it said.

Indian Army while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, are always proactive in providing assistance to tourists and local population, the statement stressed. (ANI)

