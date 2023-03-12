Left Menu

SIT chief urges people to share relevant information about Kotkapura firing at his office

With investigations into Kotkapura firing incident reaching the final stage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP LK Yadav on Sunday said that if anyone has any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case they could share it by personally meeting him at his office.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 23:29 IST
SIT chief urges people to share relevant information about Kotkapura firing at his office
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

With investigations into Kotkapura firing incident reaching the final stage, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP LK Yadav on Sunday said that if anyone has any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case they could share it by personally meeting him at his office. The ADGP shared his office address - Floor 6, Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector 9-C here from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on March 16, March 23 and March 30, 2023.

Notably, the Kotkapura Firing incident took place on October 14, 2015. An official release by the Information and Public Relations department of Punjab on Sunday stated, "People can also share information in this regard by sending a message on WhatsApp no 9875983237, or by emailing at ID newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com."

"Even at this stage any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest," the ADGP was quoted as saying in the release. The ADGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their kind cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of the sacred responsibility entrusted to SIT.

He said, "The strength of consciousness of every single individual of Punjab has been a prime mover in the completion of the legal process of investigation connected with the Kotkapura Firing Case."Pertinently, on the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh, the State Government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three Senior officers including ADGP LK Yadav, IG Rakesh Agrawal, and SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana to investigate the Kotkapura firing incident. The SIT has submitted its first Challan in the Court on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

