Biden administration will approve Willow project with 3 drill sites on Monday -source

The Biden administration on Monday will approve ConocoPhillips' massive Willow oil project with three drill sites in northwest Alaska, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Willow project, fiercely opposed by environmentalists, would be located inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a 23 million-acre (93 million-hectare) area on the state's North Slope that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the United States.

