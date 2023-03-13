Left Menu

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu honours Aastha Sharma, winner of Youth Parliament Declamation Contest

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday honoured Aastha Sharma, winner of the National Youth Parliament Declamation Contest organised by the Central Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:05 IST
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu honours Aastha Sharma, winner of Youth Parliament Declamation Contest
Himachal CM honours Aastha Sharma (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday honoured Aastha Sharma, winner of the National Youth Parliament Declamation Contest organised by the Central Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The contest was organised in New Delhi on March 1 and 2.

Congratulating her on this feat, the Chief Minister said that it was a matter of pride that girls of the state were excelling in various fields and bringing laurels to the State by exhibiting their talents. Congratulating her for this feat, the Chief Minister said that it was a matter of pride that girls of the state were excelling in various fields and bringing laurels to the State by exhibiting their talents.

"The success of Aastha Sharma will inspire the society and youth in particular," Sukhu added. Aastha, a resident of Loshta village in Shimla district, delivered a speech on the topic "Shared Future Youth in Democracy and Governance".

She had earlier won district and state-level contests before being selected for this national-level youth parliament declamation contest. Aastha Sharma hails from village Loshta of Kotgarh in Shimla district and is student of Sanjauli College of Excellence.

Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, MLA, Neeraj Nayyar were also present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023