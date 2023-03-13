Left Menu

Domestic aluminium players need to make substantial investment to meet Net Zero target: ICRA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:45 IST
Domestic aluminium players need to make substantial investment to meet Net Zero target: ICRA

Domestic aluminium players would need a substantial increase in their renewable energy or low carbon-intensive power sources to meet their ambitious targets of 25 per cent reduction in carbon emissions in the next five-seven years and achieve net-zero status by 2050, ICRA said on Monday.

''Domestic aluminium manufacturers have the highest carbon intensity of nearly 17-20t CO2e/tonne of aluminium, owing to the significant use of coal in generating captive power,'' ICRA said.

According to an ICRA note on the primary aluminium industry, this could entail significant capital investments of up to USD 5 billion by 2030 and USD 20 billion by 2050, depending on the renewable energy (RE) mix used.

However, instead of doing an upfront capex, entities may choose to sign power purchase agreements to secure RE power. Nonetheless, their cost of metal production is expected to rise significantly.

The carbon intensity of Chinese aluminium producers also remains high due to increased coal usage. However, aluminium entities operating in western economies have gradually switched to lower carbon-intensive hydro-power with almost 60 per cent lower carbon intensity, compared to their Asian counterparts.

''To decarbonise the primary aluminium industry, significant usage of RE power in the entire value chain would be a prerequisite,'' Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eyes US approval; Exodus of healthcare workers from poor countries worsening, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eye...

 Global
2
Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

Couple found hanging from tree in UP village

 India
3
Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Russian anti-doping; Soccer-Infantino to lay out plans for new term at FIFA Congress in Kigali and more

Sports News Roundup: WADA chief says Valieva case highlights low trust in Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of AI: Transforming the Way We Live and Work

Google's Workspace Gets a Boost with New Generative AI Tools

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, Precautions, and the Importance of Early Treatment

From Agrarian to Industrial: A Look at India's Economic Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023