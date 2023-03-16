Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss global oil markets in Riyadh- Saudi state media

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak discussed global oil markets and the OPEC+ group's efforts to maintain market balance and stability, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

Both parties, meeting in the Saudi capital, affirmed their commitment to OPEC+'s decision last October to cut production targets by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

