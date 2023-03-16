Left Menu

Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss global oil markets in Riyadh- Saudi state media

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:14 IST
Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss global oil markets in Riyadh- Saudi state media
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak discussed global oil markets and the OPEC+ group's efforts to maintain market balance and stability, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

Both parties, meeting in the Saudi capital, affirmed their commitment to OPEC+'s decision last October to cut production targets by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023