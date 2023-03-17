Rupee rises 17 paise to 82.59 against US dollar

The rupee reversed its four-day losing streak and rose 17 paise to 82.59 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets.

Traders said a weak dollar overseas also supported the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.50 against the dollar and traded between 82.42 and 82.60. It finally settled at 82.59 against the American currency, registering a gain of 17 paise against its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.76 against the US dollar.

According to Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the European Central Bank's decision to raise interest rates helped the rupee.

ECB on Thursday raised the policy interest rates by 50 basis points sticking with its fight against inflation and rejecting suggestions that its campaign to tame inflation was a threat to financial stability. ''Rupee rose marginally in today's session after the release of the ECB policy statement Yesterday. ''...focus will be on the preliminary consumer sentiment number and better-than-expected data could support the dollar at lower levels. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.20 and 82.80,'' Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21 per cent lower at 104.20.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.26 per cent to USD 75.64 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 355.06 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 57,989.90 points while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent at 17,100.05 points.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said the movement in the rupee's favour was triggered as the participants offloaded the dollar following ''positive sentiments as Eleven US banks, JP Morgan and others will deposit up to USD 30 billion into First Republic Bank coming to rescue the lender caught up in a crisis triggered by the collapse of two US lenders''. He, however, said the ''rupee can continue the volatile moves as prices shall factor in the Fed's policy and Fed's viewpoint into the financial sector impacted by interest rate high cycle''.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the domestic capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,766.53 crore, according to exchange data.

