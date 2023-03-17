Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Minister appreciates CM Baghel on passing Media Personnel Security Bill in Assembly

Chhattisgarh Urban Administration and Development Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya appreciated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for bringing much-awaited demand of the people, the Media Personnel Security Bill in which the draft of the Media Personnel Security Bill 2023 was approved.

Chhattisgarh Urban Administration and Development Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya appreciated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for bringing much-awaited demand of the people, the Media Personnel Security Bill in which the draft of the Media Personnel Security Bill 2023 was approved. According to Urban Administration and Development Minister, the amendment has also been made to the Land Revenue Code. In this, the people who are houseless in the urban areas have been approved by the Legislators so that those living in the urban areas can be given pattas and the Chhattisgarh goods service.

He also informed that the Chhattisgarh Naxalism eradication policy has also been approved. The draft of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Member Salary Allowance Amendment Bill has also been approved. There are facilities for former MLAs, they have been approved, said the Minister. The government has decided to appoint Aakarshi Kashyap, who won the Silver Medal in Badminton in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Second Class Gazetted.

"This is the talent of our government and for doing excellent work in the field of which he has been appointed to the post of Superintendent of Police in government service," he added. A new OSD post has been approved in the police headquarters by the assembly members. (ANI)

