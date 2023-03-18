Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes two Bills, three others tabled

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 and AP Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 and three other Bills were tabled on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the AP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 and AP Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 and three other Bills were tabled on Saturday. The State Assembly passed by voice vote, the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023, moved by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and the Andhra Pradesh Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023, tabled by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries.

Three Bills were also introduced in the House. The Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Re Settlement Register (Amendment) Bill 2023, tabled by Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Dharmana Prasada Rao, was introduced in the House.

The Andhra Pradesh Right in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams, (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bills 2023, were also tabled by the Revenue Minister. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began on March 14 and will continue till March 23. (ANI)

