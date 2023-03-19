Maharashtra: 7 injured in bus accident near Bavdhan in Pune

At least five people were injured after a Bengaluru-bound private bus from Mumbai met with an accident, informed officials from Pune's Fire department. According to officials, the bus met with an accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan in Pune.

"The injured people were admitted to a hospital," said an official. Pune Fire Brigade officers and police personnel were at the spot at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on Saturday, several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in the Gori Pora area in J&K's Pulwama district.

Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers from Bihar said, "After Awantipura, the driver increased the speed of the bus and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. The driver ran away from the accident spot." "Around 50-52 people were inside the bus at the time of the accident. Of them, 3-4 persons are critical and several more sustained injuries," he added.

Meanwhile, all the injured were admitted to the district hospital in Pampore. In another incident on March 5, at least five people were injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rolled down a hill in the Idukki district, police said.

The incident took place near Neriyamangalam in the Idukki district. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said. According to reports, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram and bound for Munnar rolled down a hill in Villanchira village. (ANI)

