Rajasthan: Two drown, five missing while crossing Chambal river

At least two people drowned and five others were reported missing while crossing the Chambal river in the Mandrayal area.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 06:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 06:18 IST
Karauli Collector Ankit Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least two people drowned and five others were reported missing while crossing the Chambal river in the Mandrayal area. "We received information that some people drowned in the overflowing Chambal river. About 17 people were crossing the river but because of the strong water current, they fell into the river," said Collector Ankit Kumar Singh.

He said of these 17 people, 10 were rescued. "10 people have been rescued and 2 bodies were fished out of the water. A search operation is ongoing for the remaining 5 missing persons," he added.

Officers from the police and the local administration, as well as medical and civil defence teams, were dispatched to the spot from Mandrayal town. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

