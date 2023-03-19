Left Menu

Mumbai: 15-year-old dies by suicide fearing failure in exam, probe on

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide fearing failure in two Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations, informed Mumbai Police.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 07:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 07:05 IST
Mumbai: 15-year-old dies by suicide fearing failure in exam, probe on
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide fearing failure in two Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations, informed Mumbai Police. "The deceased was under stress for a few days. He died by suicide on a day his mother was away," said a police officer.

Chembur police took custody of the body and registered a case under Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR). Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 16, a case has been registered against the principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after a Class 11 student died allegedly by suicide, police said. "A girl, studying in Class 11, died by hanging herself in Lucknow. No suicide note was found," police said.

The father of the deceased schoolgirl alleged that his daughter was harassed by her school teacher and falsely accused of copying in exams. A case was filed as per her father's complaint, police said.

Earlier on March 4, a 14-year-old girl died allegedly by suicide after a private school reportedly refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees in the State's Bareilly district, according to Bareilly SP (City) Rahul Bhati. Ashok Gangwar, the deceased girl's father, said, "She was in Class 9, but due to financial constraints we were not able to pay her school fees on time. We requested the school administration to let her give the exam but they refused. The fee was somewhere around Rs 20,000-25,000. She wanted to become a doctor." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023