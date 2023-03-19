Left Menu

BSF organizes civic action programs in border villages, benefitting school-kids

The civic action program included the distribution of stationery items to school children, a volleyball match, and a cultural program.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) organized a civic action program in the Barasimul High School, located in the area of Border Out Post Boyraghat, 115 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier on Saturday. The civic action program included the distribution of stationery items to school children, a volleyball match, and a cultural program.

The villagers and the school administration appreciated the efforts made by the BSF jawans and urged them to organize more such programs in the future. The commanding officer of Sector Headquarters, Malda also commended the noble work done by the BSF jawans, stating that besides safeguarding the border, the BSF also conducts such programs from time to time.

The commanding officer also promised that such programs will be organized in the border areas in the future as well. Earlier, The South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the festival of Holi by exchanging sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various Border posts including ICP Petrapole and Mahadipur.

The event reflects the cordial relationship and harmony between the Border guarding forces of both countries, an official release said. (ANI)

