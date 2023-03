BRIEF-Credit Suisse's First Boston plan in doubt amid crisis talks - Bloomberg News

March 19 (Reuters) -

* CREDIT SUISSE'S PLAN TO SPIN OFF ITS INVESTMENT BANK UNDER THE FIRST BOSTON BRAND ARE BEING THROWN INTO DOUBT BY TAKEOVER TALKS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for: https://bloom.bg/40ijtOV Further company coverage:

