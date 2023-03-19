Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI scoreboard

Australia (Target: 118 runs from 50 overs) Travis Head not out 51 Mitchell Marsh not out 66 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For no loss in 11 overs) 121 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-29-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-37-0, Axar Patel 3-0-25-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-18-0, Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-12-0.

