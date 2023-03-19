US Senator Warren says she does not have faith in Fed's Daly in wake of SVB collapse
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:42 IST
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she does not have faith in San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's recent collapse.
"No, I do not," Warren said on CBS's "Face the Nation" when asked if she has faith in Daly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement