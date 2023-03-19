Delhi Police busts gang providing fake jobs, 2 held

Officials of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons, accused of duping people on the pretext of providing them with work-from-home jobs. The accused persons, Ankit (30) and Sudhir Kumar (45) were arrested based on the complaint filed by Harin Bansal, a resident of Pitampura, Delhi.

According to the complaint, registered by Bansa, the duo cheated him of over Rs nine lakh on the pretext of providing him with a job. "The complainant was surfing on social media when he came across a post about 'earning huge money daily working from home'. He clicked on the post and was taken to a Whatsapp number. The number then asked him to register on a website through a link given to him," Delhi Police said.

"The website then, as a part of a work-for-home job, asked him to complete the tasks given to him. The website told the complainant to deposit a sum and withdraw it, for which he will be given a commission along with the original amount," police said. The police further said that as the complainant withdrew the money, he was provided with a commission initially, but later when he deposited hefty sums of Rs 9,32,000, he was not able to withdraw the money.

A team of Delhi Police was immediately formed after receiving the complaint. The police in this matter arrested Ankit (30) and Sudhir Kumar (45), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)