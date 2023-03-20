"Will stage nationwide protests against this": Kerala LoP on Delhi police visit to Rahul Gandhi's house

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Sunday hit out at the Central government after a team led by Special CP (Law and Order) visited Rahul Gandhi's residence to seek information on the 'sexual harassment' victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Responding to the episode, Congress leader VD Satheesan said that there will be nationwide protests against this.

"We strongly oppose the Narendra Modi government's move to humiliate Rahul Gandhi by sending the police to his residence. There will be nationwide protests against this. Rahul Gandhi is the beloved leader of the people of India. Any attempt to threaten and humiliate him by sending the police to his house will be resisted by the people," he said. "The Congress leader also said that sending the police to Rahul Gandhi's residence and staging such a drama is the biggest example of how weak and cowardly the government is. This is the latest illustration of how much the Narendra Modi government fears Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Earlier in the day, Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Later, After visiting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence, Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda said "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during Yatra he met several women & who told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims."

Last week, Delhi Police issued a notice to the Congress leader asking him to share details about the victims of sexual harassment whom he mentioned in his speech in January this year in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Delhi Police took cognizance of the social media posts and sent a questionnaire.

Referring to his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and to the problems faced by women, Gandhi had spoken of a girl coming to him and talking about the atrocities faced by her. "In one particular case, I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed," Gandhi had said, according to police. (ANI)

