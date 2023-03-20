Left Menu

20-03-2023
Maharashtra: C20 India Conference to begin in Nagpur today
The three-day Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference under India's G20 Presidency will be held in Maharashtra's Nagpur from Monday. Civil society delegates from G20 countries reached Nagpur on Sunday for the conference. The delegates were welcomed with Maharashtrian tradition at Nagpur airport.

Nagpur city has been decked up with decorative lights for the conference. About 250 representatives of civil society from G20 countries and other countries will participate in this conference.

C20 India is an official engagement group of the G20 which provides a platform for civil society organizations from around the world to highlight the aspirations of the people to the world leaders in the G20. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. (ANI)

