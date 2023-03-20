Left Menu

Strict action being taken on corruption complaints: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

He said that the state government is determined to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand corruption free while working with complete transparency.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:15 IST
Strict action being taken on corruption complaints: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that strict action is being taken on corruption-related complaints received on the 1064 app launched by the government. He further said that the state government is determined to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand corruption free while working with complete transparency.

Earlier on January 21, the Uttarakhand CM called for a corrupt-free system and released a toll-free number 1064 to register corruption complaints against any government worker, the government said in a press note. "Uttarakhand CM Dhami has given a call to make a corruption-free government system. Along with this, cooperation has also been expected from all the citizens and institutions of the state. To achieve the objective of making the state functioning completely corruption-free, the state has introduced the toll-free number- 1064," the statement read.

"The Chief Minister said that the toll-free number 1064 should be made more useful in the interest of the general public to effectively control corruption. He has emphasized making people's representatives, intellectuals and common citizens allies in rooting out corruption," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023