Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of Land Disputes

In an assertive move, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated that all land disputes within the state be resolved within a month, emphasizing the need to achieve a 'zero level' of unresolved cases. This directive aims to bring relief to the public and enhance trust in the administration.

The Chief Minister has charged Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth with ensuring that each district meets a stringent 30-day deadline for settling pending cases. Dhami stressed that unresolved land disputes can disrupt social harmony and law and order, thus necessitating a quick resolution.

To facilitate this initiative, weekly progress reviews have been scheduled, and tehsil-level committees chaired by Sub-Divisional Magistrates will be formed to ensure effective coordination. Dhami expressed confidence that these measures will deliver prompt justice and strengthen public trust in the state's governance.