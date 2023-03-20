Thailand dissolves parliament, clears way for election

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a decree to dissolve parliament, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette on Monday, paving the way for elections in May.

An election has to be held 45 to 60 days after the house dissolution, which takes effect immediately.

