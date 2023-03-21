Left Menu

World Bank estimates Syria's three-year earthquake recovery needs at $7.9 bln

The World Bank on Monday said the February earthquakes are expected to have caused Syria's real GDP output to contract by 5.5% in 2023, with recovery and reconstruction needs estimated at $7.9 billion over three years.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 21-03-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 00:37 IST
World Bank estimates Syria's three-year earthquake recovery needs at $7.9 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

The World Bank on Monday said the February earthquakes are expected to have caused Syria's real GDP output to contract by 5.5% in 2023, with recovery and reconstruction needs estimated at $7.9 billion over three years. The World Bank said its Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment report estimates the earthquakes that hit northern and western Syria on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20 caused physical damage of $3.7 billion in the country, with another $1.5 billion in economic losses for a combined damage impact of $5.2 billion.

The World Bank had previously projected a 3.2% contraction in Syria's 2023 economic output, due to continuing conflict, high grain and energy prices and shortages, along with water scarcity that is limiting crop output. The earthquakes will cause that GDP contraction to widen by another 2.3 percentage points to 5.5% for the year, exacerbating the effects of 12 years of conflict in Syria.

"The additional contraction is primarily driven by the destruction of physical capital and disruptions in trade activity," the World Bank said in a statement. "Inflation is expected to increase substantially, primarily driven by the reduction in goods available, an increase in transport costs, and a rise in overall demand for reconstruction material." The World Bank estimates recovery and reconstruction needs across the six assessed regions at $7.9 billion, $33.7 billion of that in the first year. It estimates $4.2 billion will be needed over the two subsequent years.

The bank said the agriculture sector registered the largest needs (27% of the total), followed by housing (18%), social protection (16 %) and transport (12%).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023