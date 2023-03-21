Venezuela's oil czar resigns amid corruption investigations

Venezuela's oil czar announced his resignation Monday as officials investigate alleged corruption among public officials.

Tareck El Aissami announced his resignation on Twitter and pledged to help the investigate any allegations involving Petroleos de Venezuela SA, commonly known as PDVSA, while also offering support to President Nicolas Maduro's anti-corruption campaign.

Venezuela's Anti-Corruption Police last week announced an investigation into unnamed public officials, though they did not cite PDVSA.

El Aissami could not immediately be reached Monday.

Corruption has long been rampant in Venezuela, which sits atop the world's largest petroleum reserves, but officials are rarely held accountable — a major irritant to citizens, the majority of whom live on $1.90 a day, the international benchmark of extreme poverty.

