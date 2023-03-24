CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for crop loss

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday visited rain-affected areas in a few districts of the state and assured the farmers of financial assistance for cross losses. He announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers who lost their crops due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms, informed the government.

CM KCR while addressing the Ramapuram village of Khammam district, said, "Due to the rains, there was a loss of 2,28,250 acres of crops throughout the state. Out of this, maize crops suffered the maximum damage of 1,29,446 acres. As per the central government norms, they won't get much money. In the Telangana government, along with putting in big investments and completing the pending and new projects, we are implementing farmer support schemes that are not there anywhere else in the world. With it, the farmers are also getting stable and coming out of their debts. Despite that, they are some fools who say that we won't get anything from agriculture. Today Telangana is first in per capita income in the country. We have the highest per capita income, more than Maharashtra. In the GSDP growth rate, farming plays a vital role." "Farmers don't have to feel bad about it as the government is with you", he said assuring support to the farmers.

"After BRS was formed we have been saying that India requires a total integrated agricultural policy. For funds, we have to write a report to the Centre and we don't know when they will give it. We don't want to depend on the Centre as it takes six months to respond," said the BRS chief. Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, KCR said, "The present central government is very wicked, they don't know anything except for politics, and they don't care about people or farmers. As a mark of protest, we will not be sending crop loss reports to the centre. Because earlier they haven't sanctioned any funds. We will save our farmers."

For the first time in India as part of relief and rehabilitation measures, the Telangana government will be providing Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers immediately, stated the government. (ANI)

