Left Menu

False propaganda spread against women's safety, not a good tendency: CM Vijayan

Speaking after inaugurating the Women Safety Expo, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Amid the rising attack on women, false campaigning against women's safety in Kerala is also rising. We have all sorts of laws here and they can be used effectively."

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:45 IST
False propaganda spread against women's safety, not a good tendency: CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that some people are spreading false propaganda against women's safety across the state and promoting such things is not a good tendency. Speaking after inaugurating the Women Safety Expo, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Amid the rising attack on women, false campaigning against women's safety in Kerala is also rising. We have all sorts of laws here and they can be used effectively."

CM added, "The public should use the security and laws effectively when issues arise. Recently based on isolated incidents, some people have been spreading false propaganda that women are not safe in Kerala. Promoting such things which are false is not a good tendency." CM Vijayan also said that women should make use of the schemes and programs of the government to ensure their economic and social security. He said that there are several schemes in place to prevent domestic violence, prohibit dowry and ensure safe workplaces. Only then gender equality and gender justice will be served, he added.

He said that women need not put up or bear with the violence against them. They should try to make use of the legal remedies available and address the issues around them. "They should not hesitate to file complaints. Hesitating to file complaints will nurture the criminals. Women should endeavour to ensure that the bad experience of one is not suffered by anyone else. That should be the mindset. Many do not opt for moving legally due to the ignorance about laws regarding women's safety, their family backgrounds, etc.", CM said.

The CM also urged women to make use of the opportunity provided by such Expos to increase their awareness and knowledge about their rights. "Besides these, the police too have implemented various measures like Aparajita helpline, women help desks in all police stations, Pink police, cyber police stations and women self-defence training", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023