Left Menu

Watch tower, digital security equipment and fire watchmen to prevent fire accidents at Brahmapuram

In the first meeting of the monitoring committee, constituted to find solutions to prevent fire accidents at Brahmapuram, it was decided to erect a watch tower at the garbage treatment plant, for improving the security at the plant, the statement said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:54 IST
Watch tower, digital security equipment and fire watchmen to prevent fire accidents at Brahmapuram
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant that resulted in poisonous fumes covering this port city, the Ernakulam district administration has decided to go in for digital equipment for better monitoring of the site to prevent such an incident from recurring. District Collector N S K Umesh said the administration will also approach start-ups for fireproofing the plant and a detailed project report would be prepared for finding a permanent solution to prevent frequent fire accidents at the garbage plant. The district administration will also form a health expert committee to study the health issues caused by the fire accident and also to create awareness among people, he said. The Green Task Force will start collecting organic waste from houses from April one and the organic waste would be treated at the source. ''Our goal is to make Ernakulam garbage-free before World Environment Day,'' the Collector said in a statement issued by the district administration. In the first meeting of the monitoring committee, constituted to find solutions to prevent fire accidents at Brahmapuram, it was decided to erect a watch tower at the garbage treatment plant, for improving the security at the plant, the statement said. A decision has also been taken to increase the security at the gate, appoint fire watchmen, and also to install CCTV cameras at the plant. A plan for this will be prepared by the Fire Service department and will be submitted to the District Collector and Kochi Corporation, it said. Road facilities around the plant would also be improved for providing better access to fire tenders and More fire hydrants and LED lamps will be installed at the plant, were the other decisions taken in the meeting according to the statement. A recent fire at the garbage plant could only be controlled after 12 days during which smoke from burning plastic caused severe air pollution in Kochi, considered the financial capital of Kerala. The allegedly irresponsible handling of the plant by the Kochi Corporation was widely criticized by the locals and by opposition political parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023