J-k govt issues fresh guidelines regarding use of social media by employees

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) administration on Friday came up with fresh guidelines regarding the use of social media by government employees across with Union Territory.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) administration on Friday came up with fresh guidelines regarding the use of social media by government employees across the Union Territory. As per the new guidelines government employees will be complainant not to post, directly or indirectly any information on social media that is considered confidential or that is not meant for public dissemination.

Government employees will also be barred from posting, tweeting or sharing any content that is political or anti-secular and communal in nature. They have also been asked not to post grievances pertaining to their workplace on social media, officials said.

Earlier on March 10, J-K Police arrested a government employee for allegedly posting 'hateful' comments on social media Doda district. The accused identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of Beoli Doda, who is posted as class- IV employee in the office of Chief education officer Doda was found to have uploaded hateful posts/comments on his Facebook account, which followed action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

