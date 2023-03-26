Left Menu

2 minors killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run case in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Officials said that the dumper truck crushed all five children while they were crossing the road at Bataupali village in Sarangarh tehsil.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:43 IST
2 minors killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run case in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two children were killed, while three others were seriously injured after a dumper truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, the police said. Officials said that the dumper truck crushed all five children while they were crossing the road at Bataupali village in Sarangarh tehsil.

Following the incident, local villagers blocked the highway and staged a protest demanding action against the accused truck driver. The Administration of Kotwali police station Sarangarh reached on the spot following information and brought the situation under control.

"The children were going to take bath in the pond. The accident occured while they were crossing the road. Two children died on the spot while the other three were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be stable," SDOP Snehil Sahu said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023