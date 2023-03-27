Left Menu

Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

Lithuania said on Sunday it would call for new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk in response to Russia's plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 00:44 IST
Lithuania said on Sunday it would call for new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk in response to Russia's plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The statement from Lithuania's foreign ministry came hours after NATO criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for what it called his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.

Lithuania will ask for the additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus to be included in a package of penalties being discussed in Brussels, the ministry's spokesperson said. "Together with its Euro-Atlantic partners, Lithuania will decide how to react to these militaristic plans of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the ministry said in a statement.

"Belarus, which is increasingly losing its sovereignty, supports and helps Russia's aggression, and is increasingly integrated into Russia's military plans, is an additional risk factor for the Baltic region", it added. Putin on Saturday

likened his plans to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, while insisting that Russia would not violate its nuclear non-proliferation promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

