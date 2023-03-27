Left Menu

Three electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district

Three persons were electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said on Sunday. According to Baradwar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Patel, the incident took place at Khamariya panchayat under Baradwar police station limits on Saturday.

The diseased have been Rajkumar Sewak (28), Premlal Mahilange (20) and Ajay Singh (20). He further said that one more person Nandlal Sidar (27) escaped with burn injuries.

According to the officer, a mixture machine engaged in road construction work accidentally came in contact with the power supply line's wire leaving three persons dead and two others injured. "The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Sewak, Premlal Mahilange and Ajay Singh while Paruw Sahu and Nandlal Sidar escaped with burn injuries," he added.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsies and probing the matter further, said Patel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

