Disruptions at Dunkirk LNG terminal set to resume Tuesday - union

Disruption at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is expected to resume on Tuesday morning due to the strike action against the French government's pension changes, CGT union representative Frederic Ben told Reuters.

The terminal's operator, Fluxys, said that "for now, no strike has been announced for tomorrow". The company usually posts alerts on coming actions on its bulletin site.

