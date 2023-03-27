Left Menu

Strike at Port Jerome refinery extended to March 29 - union

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 19:31 IST
The industrial action against the French government's pension reforms disrupting the 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Jerome refinery, one of the largest in France, has been extended until March 29, the CGT union said in a tweet.

A spokesperson for operator Esso, ExxonMobil's French unit, said Friday the company had been forced to halt production at the refinery due to the impact the strikes had had on delivering crude from the Le Havre terminal.

