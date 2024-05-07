Rummy Pro League 2 Returns to Rummy.com with Enhanced Fun and Excitement

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:18 IST
Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, has launched the second edition of its highly anticipated tournament, the Rummy Pro League. With a guaranteed prize pool of ₹15 crores, it is poised to take the competition and rewards up a notch with a series of exhilarating daily and weekly finales featuring a guaranteed prize pool of 25 lakhs and 70 lakhs each, respectively. Launched on 6th May 2024, the tournament will conclude on 31st May with an epic grand finale offering a staggering guaranteed prize pool of ₹1 crore, where the ultimate champions of the tournament will be crowned.

Following the remarkable success of the inaugural edition of the Rummy Pro League last month, which witnessed enthusiastic participation by rummy lovers from across the country, this edition aims to amplify the momentum with format upgrades, exclusive promotions, and interactive challenges. The platform remains committed to ensuring that the players are thoroughly enthralled and entertained throughout the season by competing for coveted rewards while relishing every moment of the thrilling journey.

At the core of the Rummy Pro League lies the celebration of skill-based competition and players' passion for the game. Every move, strategy, and win is a testament to the dedication and prowess of the player. The platform is meticulously designed to deliver a challenging yet rewarding environment where players can showcase their expertise and compete with highly skilled rummy players.

Available exclusively on the Google Play Store, the app's impressive growth trajectory and the trust it has earned among rummy players underscores its reputation as a pioneer in fostering a thriving community of skilled players.

About Rummy.com Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, offers a secure and seamless gaming experience with classic rummy variants and impressive prizes. The platform is redefining gaming by employing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation. Known for its diverse rummy offerings, user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock customer support, Rummy.com has earned the reputation of being India's fastest-growing online rummy platform. Website Link: https://www.rummy.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307620/4688787/Rummy_com_Logo.jpg

