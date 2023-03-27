Left Menu

Woman trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-03-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged woman was trampled to death by three elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, a forest official said.

The woman, along with some fellow villagers, had gone to the forest to collect Mahua near Khokha village, around 65 km from the state capital Ranchi, early in the morning when the three elephants attacked her and trampled her to death, Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar.

In a similar incident, a 28-year-old man was critically injured by an elephant at Purana Sitika village in the district, and he is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, Kumar added.

