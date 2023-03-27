Left Menu

Essar UK appoints Mike Mackay as chief transformation officer

Essar group on Monday announced the appointment of Mike Mackay as the chief transformation officer at Essar Oil UK.He will also join the companys executive leadership team, it said in a statement.In his new role, Mackay will develop and implement strategies to improve business performance and reliability as Essar transforms for tomorrow, the statement said.He has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:08 IST
Essar UK appoints Mike Mackay as chief transformation officer

Essar group on Monday announced the appointment of Mike Mackay as the chief transformation officer at Essar Oil UK.

He will also join the company's executive leadership team, it said in a statement.

''In his new role, Mackay will develop and implement strategies to improve business performance and reliability as Essar transforms for tomorrow,'' the statement said.

He has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He also has extensive knowledge of refining and the downstream oil sector in the UK.

He recently returned to Essar from a successful secondment in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as the UK downstream oil sector's advisor to the government.

Essar CEO Deepak Maheshwari, said, ''this is an important appointment to a senior position within the company. Mike will work closely with me to improve business performance and reliability across Essar Oil UK.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023