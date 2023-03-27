Essar UK appoints Mike Mackay as chief transformation officer

Essar group on Monday announced the appointment of Mike Mackay as the chief transformation officer at Essar Oil UK.

He will also join the company's executive leadership team, it said in a statement.

''In his new role, Mackay will develop and implement strategies to improve business performance and reliability as Essar transforms for tomorrow,'' the statement said.

He has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He also has extensive knowledge of refining and the downstream oil sector in the UK.

He recently returned to Essar from a successful secondment in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as the UK downstream oil sector's advisor to the government.

Essar CEO Deepak Maheshwari, said, ''this is an important appointment to a senior position within the company. Mike will work closely with me to improve business performance and reliability across Essar Oil UK.''

