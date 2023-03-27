There are 3 cultural institutions and higher training institutes functioning in various States of the Country. Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology (Pt. DUIA), Noida, Uttar Pradesh, National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation & Museology (NMI), Noida.

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology (Pt. DUIA) has increased seats of students from 15 to 25. The Pt. DUIA offers course for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Countries.

National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has developed several methods of conservation of tangible cultural property viz. Safe method for removal of calcareous accretions from copper objects / bronzes, Synthesis of anti corrosive compound providing protection to Lead metal, Method for the control of bronze disease, Method for conservation of bronze objects and it has conducted several studies to slowdown further deterioration of cultural property of the country. A number of art/museum objects including antiquities/wall paintings etc. have also been conserved by this laboratory. In addition to the above, a number of students/participants have also been trained by this laboratory through its short term and long term training courses in conservation of cultural property.

National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation & Museology (NMI), Noida, was set up in 1989 as Deemed to be University and is an autonomous body under Ministry of Culture. The Institute has contributed significantly in teaching and research in the field of History of Art, Conservation & Musueology in the past few decades.

The Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology offers 2 years Post Graduate Diploma in Archaeology, Short Term Training Courses in Museology, Conservation, Remote Sensing Technology, Chemical Conservation & Preservation of Antiquities & periodical workshops.

National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC) is a premier research organization with the mandate to Dating, Environmental Archaeology, Technical study by physical and chemical means, Conservation methods, Reference documentation, Assistance to other laboratories, Assistance to museums - state departments of archaeology, training in conservation and liaison with international bodies.

National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation & Museology imparts regular course at M.A. and PH.D. level in the field of History of Art, Conservation & Musueology. The Institute conducts two short term certificate courses in History of Art and also conducts Capacity Building Programmes for Museums and Cultural Institutions in India and aboard on a regular basis.

The Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology allows to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) & Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Countries foreign students nominated through Ministry of External Affairs for the Post-Graduate Diploma in Archaeology (PGDA) course, projects and research work.

Indian research scholars are allowed to take up research work in National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property. And National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation & Museology has entered into agreement with institutions in India and abroad to organise training programmes, seminars, symposia, workshops etc. with an aim to increase awareness and to facilitate collaborations with experts from a range of disciplines. Research projects involving Indian and foreign scholars are regularly taken up by the different department of the institute.

This reply was given by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)