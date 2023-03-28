Left Menu

Lenders, energy stocks help London stocks extend gains

Energy stocks rose 1.6%. Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer advanced 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, after Ocado Retail, a joint venture between the firms, retained its annual forecast and reported a rise in first-quarter sales.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 13:01 IST
Lenders, energy stocks help London stocks extend gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares extended gains on Tuesday, supported by an upbeat performance in energy heavyweight BP, while lenders gained following reassuring comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on the stability of the banking sector.

Bailey said in a speech that UK banks were resilient in the face of strains in the global banking system, but noted that interest rate-setters would continue to focus on fighting inflation. Banks added 1.3%.

The pound strengthened 0.3% as traders weighed the prospects of higher interest rates. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while FTSE 250 climbed 0.2% by 0718 GMT.

Shares of BP added 1.9% after the British oil firm and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) made an offer to jointly acquire 50% of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy for around $4 billion. Energy stocks rose 1.6%.

Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer advanced 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, after Ocado Retail, a joint venture between the firms, retained its annual forecast and reported a rise in first-quarter sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023