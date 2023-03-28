Left Menu

Delhi Police acts on Facebook SOS, averts live streaming of suicide

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it averted live streaming of a suicide on social media platform Facebook.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:15 IST
Delhi Police acts on Facebook SOS, averts live streaming of suicide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it averted live streaming of a suicide on social media platform Facebook. According to Delhi Police, a 25-year-old man in north-East Delhi's Nand Nagri was trying to stream his suicide "live" on Facebook on Monday around 9 pm. "However, Facebook caught a whiff of what the youth was about to do and sent an SOS to Delhi Police," an officer said.

After receiving the alert from Facebook, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police informed the Nand Nagri police station, which scrambled men to avert the suicide bid. "As the police received information, a team of Delhi Police swung into action and reached the man's residence," police said, adding that on reaching the house, the 25-year-old was found lying on his bed in a drowsy state.

He was rushed to GTB Hospital and was later discharged after the treatment, police said. Delhi Police added that the person, on being questioned, told that he had popped a cocktail of about 30 to 40 pills.

"His parents revealed that he was depressed since March 8 and was receiving treatment for the depression," the officer added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023