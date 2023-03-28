Left Menu

US would share nuclear force data if Russia came into compliance with New START

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:22 IST
US would share nuclear force data if Russia came into compliance with New START
The U.S. would be willing to share some nuclear force data with Moscow if Russia were to come into compliance with the New START nuclear arms treaty, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The U.S. has told Russia it will hold some data on its nuclear forces given Moscow's decisions to suspend participation in the Treasury, a White House spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday.

