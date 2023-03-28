US would share nuclear force data if Russia came into compliance with New START

The U.S. would be willing to share some nuclear force data with Moscow if Russia were to come into compliance with the New START nuclear arms treaty, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

