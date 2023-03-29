Russia's Rosneft signs deal to boost oil supplies to India
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp have signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies and diversify oil grades delivered to India, Rosneft said on Wednesday.
The deal was signed during a working trip to India by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the company said.
