Left Menu

Eskom not tolerate acts of violence against employees

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:22 IST
Eskom not tolerate acts of violence against employees
According to Eskom, the employee was dumped in the South of Johannesburg following the ordeal. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive CEO, Calib Cassim, has warned that the power utility will not tolerate acts of violence against any of its employees.

This after an Eskom employee was attacked and abducted earlier this month.

“We convey our sympathies to the employee and their family for the trauma they went through and will provide the necessary support. Eskom condemns such brutal acts and will under no circumstances tolerate any attacks on its staff members and their families by anyone,” Cassim said.

According to Eskom, the employee was dumped in the South of Johannesburg following the ordeal.

“The employee’s car was shot at multiple times, and the employee was forcefully taken by seven assailants. The employee was later released at a location in the south of Johannesburg and had to be admitted to hospital as a result of injuries sustained from being assaulted by the attackers.

“The matter is now subject to police investigation,” the power utility said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023