Max Financial Services promoter sells shares worth Rs 182 crore

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, promoter of Max Financial Services, on Wednesday offloaded 30 lakh shares of the company for Rs 182 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were purchased by Plutus Wealth Management LLP.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 30 lakh shares of Max Financial Services.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 606.6 per scrip, taking the aggregate value of the transaction to Rs 182 crore.

As of the December quarter, Max Ventures Investment held an 11.33 per cent stake in Max Financial Services, the latest shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Shares of Max Financial Services closed 3.07 per cent higher at Rs 626.95 on the BSE.

