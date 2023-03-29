Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2125 hours: DEL94 BIZ-NCLAT-2NDLD GOOGLE NCLAT upholds Rs 1,338-cr fine on Google, grants partial relief on four grounds New Delhi: An appellate tribunal on Wednesday handed out a mixed verdict on Google's alleged anti-competitive practices in the android mobile devise case - upholding a fine of Rs 1,338 crore but scrapping conditions like allowing hosting of third-party app stores on its Play Store.

DCM41 BIZ-ADANI-DEBT Adani says $2.15 bn share-backed loans paid off; only operating co liabilities remain New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led promoter group has paid off all of the USD 2.15 billion loans taken pledging their shares in the conglomerate, and only debt at operating company level remains, Adani Group said seeking to assure investors of its ability to repay debt.

DEL91 BIZ-ALSTOM-INDIAN RAILWAYS Alstom delivers 300 electric locos to Indian Railways; freight trains to run faster New Delhi: French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom on Wednesday said it delivered 300 electric locomotives to the Indian Railways, increasing the national transporter's capability to haul its heavy freight trains at higher speed.

DEL100 BIZ-NPCI-LD UPI No charge on UPI payment; interoperable fee only on merchant transactions: NPCI New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday clarified that bank to bank account transfer via UPI will continue to remain free but any merchant payment that goes through two different wallets will be chargeable above Rs 2,000.

DEL87 BIZ-SEBI-BOARD Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved a slew of proposals, including ending the practice of individuals holding permanent directorship at boards of listed companies and putting in place a framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers.

DEL85 BIZ-LD COAL-AUCTION Govt launches 7th tranche of coal mine auctions to boost availability of dry fuel New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of the dry fuel in the country.

DEL69 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex rallies 346 pts, Nifty inches closer to 17,100 on global relief rally Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex settled higher by 346 points while Nifty inched closer to the 17,100 level in a volatile trade on Wednesday driven by foreign fund inflows and firm trends in global markets.

DEL108 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 18 paise against US dollar on firm crude oil prices Mumbai: The rupee declined 18 paise to close at 82.34 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a rise in crude prices and a firm greenback in the overseas market.

DEL65 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 110; silver jumps Rs 350 New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 110 to Rs 58,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM6 BIZ-IMPORTS India's merchandise imports to cross USD 700 bn in FY23 on higher crude, coal shipments: GTRI New Delhi: India's merchandise imports are estimated to grow by about 16 per cent to USD 710 billion in this fiscal due to a jump in inbound shipments of crude oil, coal, diamonds, chemicals and electronics, a report by economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)